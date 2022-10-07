"National Faith & Blue Weekend is a powerful, collaborative initiative that build bridges and breaks biases to foster more actively engaged communities through activities and outreach among law enforcement professionals and the communities they serve," according to organizers.
"National Faith & Blue Weekend is based on the promise that strong communities are built on mutual respect, trust and understanding. Law enforcement entities and faith-based groups are key pillars of a local community, and when they work together, neighborhoods thrive."
"National Faith & Blue Weekend is an expansion of the One Congregation One Precinct (OneCop) initiative, a program of Movement Forward Inc., which is a bridge-building, solutions-focused human and civil rights organization based in Atlanta. The OneCop initiative pairs officers at the beat or precinct level with local houses of worship."
"National Faith & Blue Weekend organizers represent every major national law enforcement group in the USA. It is the most collaborative police/community engagement project in recent history."
We encourage the churches in the city of Dalton and Whitfield County to pause during the morning worship service on Sunday, Oct. 9, to offer a prayer of protection and service for the local law enforcement and community.
Cliff Cason, Dalton Police Department chief
Scott Chitwood, Whitfield County sheriff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.