We grieve for those in Ohio who have suffered these past days from the train derailment and release of toxic material in their city.
About 1,000 train accidents with derailments occur in the U.S. each year. They are caused by collisions, conductor errors, mechanical failures, broken rails and defective wheels. While it may be hard to prevent all incidents, we need to know what is passing through our town, and the regulations that control this traffic.
Dalton is likely a thoroughfare for hazardous materials both in trucks on I-75 and on the rail lines that run through our downtown. We need to stay vigilant and lobby for tighter controls on the passage of dangerous materials through our community.
Drayton Sanders
Dalton
