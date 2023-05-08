Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) is representative of “I’m Republican government and I’m here to explode another Ronald Reagan or Donald Trump time bomb.”
The highest debt ceiling increases since 1945 occurred under Ronald Reagan (186.4%) and George W. Bush (105.1%). Trump’s 2018 banking rollback, leading to three of the four largest failures in U.S. history, exempted 25 of our 38 largest banks from stronger regulations, supposedly to help small businesses and rural communities. All Republicans and some Democrats in red states doubting reelection voted for the rollback while receiving contributions from SVB's lobbyist, called it "a win for consumers." SVB’s collapse alone cost $20 billion. Banking fees will pay, meaning, no, consumers didn’t win. Trump’s tariff has cost American companies $46 billion, surely contributing to inflation.
Warren Buffet once said, “You can’t tell who’s swimming naked until the tide goes out.” Years ago I read an article about “zombie” businesses and banks, ignoring the risk of dependency on low prime rates, staggering along at the edge of financial collapse.
Trump's 2018 Dodd-Frank rollback raised the threshold for enhanced regulatory standards from $50 billion to $250 billion. The Fed’s 2019 relaxed requirements, obviously, made 25 “smaller” banks the choice for risky, under-regulated deposits. Warned of risk by 2021, SVB failed for one of the oldest reasons. Demand deposits invested in longer-term assets created a liquidity mismatch. SVB exploded to $216 billion year-end 2022, mostly from the tech industry, with roughly 94% of its deposits uninsured.
SVB lacked a risk manager for over eight months. KPMG signed off on SVB’s accounts shortly before SVB attempted raising emergency capital. A December 2022 “footnote” disclosed SVB had $15 billion in off-book losses above its equity.
SVB’s President and CEO Greg Becker, who spread $500,000 around lobbying for the 2018 rollback and appointed in 2019 to the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco until the day of SVB’s collapse, sold stock worth $3.6 million just two weeks earlier. Republicans criticized the San Francisco Federal Reserve’s regulatory oversight, ignoring Becker’s membership since Trump’s administration.
Libertarian tech investors and venture capitalists, none “woke” as Republicans purported, spending years criticizing federal banking regulations, hilariously and shamelessly demanded the “socialist” Federal Reserve save them/SVB without regretting Dodd-Frank’s rollback.
Trump’s extended period of low prime rates complicates whether we stop inflation from eating our financial lives or save reckless billionaires swimming naked.
David Bean
Chatsworth
