Perhaps the hardest work Georgia’s Republican Gov. Brian Kemp does is making you think good is bad and bad is good.
In 2013, then-vice president Joe Biden came to Georgia with money for the the port of Savannah’s $662 million massive dredging project, now the largest single container terminal in the Western Hemisphere. Helped by federal incentives from President Biden’s infrastructure bill, Georgia got an $800 million battery supplier, Rivian electric vehicles and other expanded electric production. Unemployment and inflation are down, with no sign of the recession Republicans hope for. So, remember, Republicans voted against the Inflation Reduction Act and Internal Revenue Service funding. In months, with money to audit high-income taxpayers, the IRS collected a delinquent $38 million. Biden reduced immigrant asylum applications.
Kemp called the federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) “a slap in the face for hardworking Georgians,” but unhesitatingly allocated $225 million in ARP funds to local governments and nonprofits. The Biden administration’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will bring $73 million to Georgia for 120 projects. Last year, Georgia received more than $2.3 billion for transportation and around $159 million for clean water. Through Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s efforts Georgia will receive a record $1.3 billion in federal investment for broadband expansion.
Kemp, benefiting from the federal incentives for alternative energy projects, blasted Biden’s efforts as a “reckless tax and spending spree,” backed foreign companies, then criticized Georgia’s Democratic U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Warnock for helping American-owned businesses.
Former President Trump added more per year to the national debt than the last four presidents as well as Biden. Republicans brag about balancing Georgia’s budget but neglect to tell you they do it with federal money.
For 10 years Georgia has rejected the Affordable Care Act. In the meantime, rural hospitals closed and we lost about $72 billion that may have cost 70,000 high-paying jobs. But instead Georgia is opening its own limited expansion of Medicaid, Pathways to Coverage, that will cover fewer than 100,000 people and create an unneeded bureaucracy Georgia taxpayers will pay to build and run.
An unsuccessful 2016 tax credit plan yielded Georgia’s 2017 Rural Hospital Tax Credit Program, administered through another bureaucracy called the Georgia Heart Rural Hospital Organization, which isn’t money-wise equal to Obamacare and is accused of not distributing money to the neediest hospitals fairly. Perhaps under Obamacare helping the poor wasn’t lucrative for the right people.
David Bean
Chatsworth
