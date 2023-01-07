The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan, grassroots organization working to protect and expand voting rights and ensure everyone is represented in our democracy. The Dalton Area chapter participates locally in elections by providing poll observers and monitors in addition to those that work at precincts on Election Day.
Based on our experience from being actively involved in the election process, we would like to extend our compliments to the Whitfield County Board of Elections for their continued hard work and dedication to our community. We commend them for their daily dedication to training and for their long days preparing for elections as well as a grueling day of the election that can extend up to 20 hours long. Mary Hammomtree and every single staff member has shown an unwavering work ethic that deserves praise from all Whitfield County residents. Their continued job performance is above reproach in every way as they go beyond the call of duty and we are very fortunate to have them serving Whitfield County.
The Dalton Area League of Women Voters will continue to show support as we empower voters and defend democracy through advocacy, education and litigation at the local, state and national levels.
Jackie Killings
President, Dalton Area League of Women Voters
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.