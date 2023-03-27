How much harm do small town and rural people need to see Trump caused before reality strikes? Tax breaks for the rich, inflation, gas prices, East Palestine and reduced “stress testing” for collapsed Silicon Valley Bank are all Donald Trump’s fault.
In 2015 the Obama administration required electronically-controlled pneumatic brakes on trains carrying high-hazard flammables. The railroad industry, including Norfolk Southern whose 26% profit margin earned $4.8 billion in 2022, gave Republicans $6 million in 2016 and spent millions lobbying Congress. In less than a year Trump dropped Obama’s rule while Republicans directed regulators to use a strict cost-benefit analysis to evaluate the rules that also ended regular safety audits of railroads.
East Palestine paid the price of playing Russian roulette with Trump’s railroad and environmental policies. Trump’s administration changed about 100 environmental rules and proposed a 31% Environmental Protection Agency budget cut. Hypocrisy is: Trump’s officials never went to any derailment, and Reagan, small-government Republicans screaming government hasn’t done enough.
Trump’s culpability centers on under-regulation of hazardous material and ending regular safety audits. Under-regulated since 2016, derailments were worst in 2018-19 under Trump. Biden’s administration is investigating Norfolk Southern’s increasing accident rate. Republican-leaning FreedomWorks is against increased inspections.
Criticizing Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg or Joe Biden is Fox News nonsense. Ohio and federal EPA and Norfolk Southern have employees to work derailments. Ohio’s Republican governor only arrived after three days.
Do East Palestine’s residents who voted 72% for Trump, stood in a pouring rain to welcome him while denying Trump’s culpability, now expect the federal government, that Republicans call socialist and distrust, to bring the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s millions? Nobody died, nobody’s house was destroyed.
Since the New Deal, rural areas have received more total per capita federal funding than urban areas for human resources including education, nutrition, training, social and health services. Studies have found that rural Americans are at greater risk of fatal car crashes, suicide, drug overdoses and certain health problems, which are, decidedly, self-inflicted wounds. There’s a reasonable correlation among states with a high percentage of rural residents being older, at risk for hospital closings, which also drains areas of college-educated leadership, impoverished and food insecure yet Republican. Of the most federally dependent, 15 of the top 21 are red “taker” states while eight of 10 least dependent are blue.
Trump and Fox News must take perverted pleasure in treating small town and rural people like rubes.
David Bean
Chatsworth
