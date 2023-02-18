The key word in the Republican lexicon seems to be hate. The lyrics to “You've Got to be Carefully Taught” from Rodgers and Hammerstein's musical “South Pacific” seem appropriate.
"You've got to be taught to hate and fear,
"You've got to be taught from year to year,
"It's got to be drummed in your dear little ear.
"You've got to be carefully taught."
People under stress can easily be taught to hate. The German people succumbed to Nazi propaganda in the 1930s due to World War I’s stress. The conservative/social media, Fox News hate machine runs 24/7/365.
America’s financial stress began in 1972 when our international trade balance fell to -$3.37 billion. Including productivity, 1968’s minimum wage by 2021 should have become $22.88. Reagan’s 1986 tax bill incentivized businesses to switch their corporate structure to the 44% lower taxed partnerships. By 2021, America’s wealthiest 10% held nearly 70% of U.S. wealth, paralleled by middle-class households falling from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021 and declining birthrates.
Ignoring Trump’s caused inflation, midterm election Republicans dredged up meaningless, long-dead issues of Hunter Biden, Afghanistan withdrawal, origin of the COVID-19 pandemic and possible Justice Department indictments just to spread distrust.
Bob Jones, a vegetable grower from Northern Ohio, said, “We’re going to import workers or import food.” Farmers want an immigration bill called the Farm Workforce Modernization Act to increase immigration and cut costs. Forty-six percent of Republicans who watch far-right television news refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. Senior Pentagon officials have already informed Congress Afghanistan’s collapse is traceable to Trump’s 2020 Taliban agreement promising U.S. withdrawal by May 2021.
Republicans want to stop the Justice Department from indictments over the Jan. 6 Committee’s findings. Despite Republican-inflamed hatred, Hunter Biden is of no national importance, especially compared to Jan. 6 convicted seditionist Stewart Rhodes. U.S. soldiers aren’t dying in Afghanistan or Ukraine. Three Chinese spy balloons under Trump weren’t discovered until Biden took office.
“Reorganized Religion: The Reshaping of the American Church and Why It Matters” by Bob Smietana describes the socially- and politically-polarized environment behind declining Christian membership.
Beware politicians selling Bibles; religious demagogues promoting one nation, one religion; or signs of Jesus clutching the American flag at Calvary.
Financial stress caused by Reagan/Trump’s winner-take-all capitalism was hidden behind social and religious exploitation. You were carefully taught to hate and fear. Jan. 6 is proof.
David Bean
Chatsworth
