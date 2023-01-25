I want to say a few words about Tom Phillips.
Tom passed away on Dec. 23, 2022, from a hard-fought battle with cancer. However, he had the biggest smile and gave so much positive words that you wouldn't have thought he was sick.
My husband is fighting cancer so we would see Tom at the Peeples Cancer Institute weekly. And then at his celebration of life a few weeks later, I now have even more respect than I already had for Tom (who was a longtime friend) because of all the wonderful things that were said about him. I have told so many people since then that he should have a "Toast of the Town" honoree!
Tom loved the Lord and would you tell you to turn your attitude into gratitude.
We miss Tom but we know how many lives he touched, counting ours. RIP Tom.
Donna and Nathan Burnette
Dalton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.