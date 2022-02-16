Truth and sedition
Why should increasing wages cause inflation when corporations are making record profits? A record-breaking 13.1% corporate profit margin was posted in President Joe Biden’s second quarter of 2021.
Indeed, profits this large were last seen in December 1950, and only once since 2005 did profits drop below 8%. Adding supply chain disruptions and labor shortages to inflationary pressure, Digital.com reported businesses raising prices beyond what was required to offset rising expenses, inflating already inflated prices, to make bigger profits. Republicans want to blame inflation on working-class wages despite record profits while Trump gave corporations tax cuts.
Biden’s surging economy, the largest since 1984, increased gasoline demand, but Baker Hughes reported the number of active rigs only recently exceeded April 2020.
Exxon Mobil, reporting its highest profits in seven years, seems in no hurry to increase supply, opting instead to buy back their own stock to benefit company executives. Bypassing U.S. gas companies, Biden tried asking OPEC to increase production.
Biden’s surge produced record federal tax collections beginning in fiscal year 2022 while ending 2021 with a $26 billion surplus. Georgia collected a record $3.2 billion increase in 2021 taxes. Americans applying for unemployment benefits are low by historic standards.
Industrial production has reached its highest level since January 2019. Under Trump, U.S. manufacturing lost 154,000 jobs while December 2020’s federal deficit ended $143.6 billion further in debt.
Assuming public stupidity, Georgia’s Republican legislators grandstanded the empty spectacle of fake patriotism by multiple attempts to ban Islamic Sharia law. The U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment already forbids making religious laws. Stopped by common sense Democrats, grandstanding Senate Republicans recently proposed amending Georgia’s Constitution to ban non-citizens from voting. Georgia already has a law.
Vandalism is a crime, but protesting police brutality isn’t and not comparable to Jan. 6. Federal code title 18 U.S. Code § 2384 defines seditious conspiracy as “to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder or delay the execution of any law of the United States.” Trump’s rally brought together conspirators to prevent, hinder or delay the lawful certification of Biden’s election.
Trump’s own words, “fight like hell” construes force.
About 60 court cases, the Supreme Court and state audits disproved Trump’s election lies. Georgia found four absentee ballots cast in the name of dead voters, some of them Republican. Trump lost, but his attempted theft of democracy isn’t over.
David Bean
Chatsworth
