I am writing regarding Dalton’s hosting of the 2022 YBOA Boys (Basketball) National Championship tournament during the week of July 17. My son’s team, the Mountain Brook Bombas (Birmingham, Alabama) competed in the fourth-grade division.
The competition was first class. All the games within the division came down to the wire, with two games going to overtime and almost all the others being decided by one or two baskets. Our boys were able to compete against three teams from Louisiana and a team from South Carolina, which provided great experience in their development as basketball players.
However, the real experience the boys will never forget was provided by the city of Dalton and the surrounding area. Our team brought 36 people to town, nine families and two coaches. Various groups within the group were able to go whitewater rafting, play golf, go fishing and visit downtown Dalton’s restaurants and breweries. The pace of life was a breath of fresh air coming from a larger city and Dalton played a great host to out-of-towners.
All the tournament workers and officials were first class, as were the facilities. All the staffs of the various establishments we visited did a wonderful job of representing Dalton. Many citizens of Dalton even came to the games to offer their support. Several people in our group even commented, “Maybe we should just move to Dalton.”
In a few weeks, I doubt if any of our boys will remember the scores of the games (the parents probably will), but I’ll bet they will remember this trip for a lifetime. The Bombas hope that Dalton will make another bid for the YBOA National Championship next year!
Zach Peagler (for the Bombas)
Birmingham, Alabama
