Letter: Transparency lacking from Murray school board, system in possible calendar change

Transparency lacking from Murray school board, system in possible calendar change
As the mother of a student in the Murray County school system, I am frustrated and angered over the way the board of education decided to address the possibility of returning to a 180-day school calendar resulting in school starting at the beginning of August instead of the Tuesday after Labor Day.
While I don't necessarily disagree with the decision, I have to wonder if we would have even known board members were considering taking a vote had the tornado not resulted in a canceled April meeting. At no time did I receive any communication from the system this was being considered. And that is the real issue -- the lack of transparency by system officials and board members. There are numerous reasons to consider this change, but none of those were communicated with me as a parent. As a communications professional, I know firsthand there is no excuse for a lack of openness and authenticity, especially in our tech-heavy society.
While that is frustrating enough, Heath Jones, board vice-chairman, took it upon himself to "get something off his chest" on his Facebook in a public post on April 17. It is a condescending post in which he claims decisions "are based on an education perspective and 'not' little Jack and Jill getting their trip to the beach or some other destination." He says he's not sorry if his post offends people and that anyone who is offended can unfriend him.
Mr. Jones, you are an elected official. At no point should you throw a temper tantrum on your social media because people are upset after having been kept in the dark about such an important decision. This is not the way to inform your public or garner support. This is not how an elected professional should conduct himself.
What's worse is I have seen no one step up to admit to what we have all heard: this schedule change was being considered before remote-learning due to COVID-19. Test scores are low. Students suffer due to the summer slide. The 160-day calendar was implemented at a time of severe austerity cuts as a way to ease the burden on taxpayers. Making the change back to a 180-day calendar is not unfounded. And it is something that should be considered.
But, what if our officials actually took the time to communicate these points with us instead of taking to social media to belittle others?
Misty Watson
Chatsworth
