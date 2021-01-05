Trump's staff failed, as did he
When President Trump took office, he claimed to have the smartest and cabinet members ever. The tone was set at cabinet meeting in June 2017 when the only subject for debate appeared to whether Trump was a great president or the greatest. With the media invited to watch, Trump extolled the achievements of his young administration, asserting that he had accomplished more than any president in his first six months -- with "few exceptions," like President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
All these exceptional people were required to do was push through Trump's wonderful agenda and all would be well in the administration.
Evidently, a few things changed during a cabinet meeting in December 2020 where the media was not invited. Of 23 original cabinet and senior staff members, 15 have vacated their positions and been replaced, a turnover of 65%. It is difficult to believe and understand how such an initial extraordinary team failed Trump in his grandiose plan for great accomplishment.
A good portion of Trump's ardent supporters are not highly educated and will readily accept any narrative of why Trump is having problems. The naivety of his base should be able to rationalize that it is his cabinet and senior staff who are the blame.
Earl Humphreys
Cohutta
