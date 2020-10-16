Trump shows contempt for Constitution
A Forum commenter requested examples of Donald Trump "trampling on the US Constitution." I suggest he Google "Has President Trump violated the Constitution?"
For one, Trump continues to violate the Foreign Emoluments Clause whenever a foreign diplomat stays in one of his properties. During the 2016 campaign, he pledged to divest himself of these entities, but only did it partially. He proposed foreign leaders stay at Mar-a-Lago when the U.S. hosted the G7 summit.
In the Ukraine affair that led to the first of two articles of his impeachment, he threatened to withhold congressionally designated funds to help the Ukrainian government in return for dirt on his opponent. Only when his actions were revealed did he release the funds.
During the impeachment proceedings, he stonewalled Congress' subpoenas for records. This led to Article II of the impeachment trial, contempt of Congress. The Republican Senate acquitted him of Articles I and II.
His nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court isn't a violation of the Constitution but is a violation of the spirit of the Constitution, a balance of power among the three branches. In 2016 the Republican Senate blocked the nomination process of Judge Merrick Garland by President Obama, saying that it was too close to the election. Now the opportunistic president is proceeding with the nomination of Barrett over the dead body of Judge Ruth Bader Ginsberg and her wishes. What hypocrisy!
It is this abuse of power and authoritarian attitude, which I, as a lifelong, moderate Republican, can't support. I supported George H. W. Bush and his kinder, gentler conservatism. I admired Dwight Eisenhower. In terms of espousing Republican ideology, good human qualities, Christian morals and ethics, Ronald Reagan could eat Donald Trump for lunch.
I love my country. I am a veteran. I serve on the front lines of the COVID crisis. I pay federal income taxes, more in one year than Trump has reportedly paid in the last 20 years, so I have earned the right to speak my thoughts.
I don't like Trump's demeanor or deceitfulness. I don't like his tweets or the constant chaos he creates or the diversions that obfuscate the real issues. I don't like his divisive rhetoric, the seeds of distrust he sows about our government, his lack of decency, his personality or his leadership style. Presidential words matter and his are mean.
I will vote for Joe Biden.
John D. Richmond, M.D.
Dalton
