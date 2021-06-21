Letter: Unbelievable

Would you believe? There are times when a lack of believability is funny. I, and many others, found some of the lines from the “Get Smart” TV series so.
Commander Drury: Smart, you appear to be in pretty good shape, do you work out?
Maxwell Smart: I jog 100 miles every day! Would you believe it? 100 miles!
Drury: I find that hard to believe.
Smart: Would you believe 50?
Drury: No!
Smart: How about two push-ups and a deep breath?
There are starkly contrasting times when such lack is sad, dangerous or both. Readers will know of whom I write when I note:
• If his wives were inclined to believe him, they could not.
• Bankers from whom he sought loans could not believe he would repay them.
• Students enrolled in a “university” bearing his name found they could not believe they would receive value for their tuition.
• Contractors working on his projects found they could not believe they would get paid.
• Judges, some of whom he nominated, found they could not believe him.
• Yet, when he claims massive election fraud, some tenaciously believe him.
Would you believe?
K.M. Smith
Cohutta
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.