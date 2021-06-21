Letter: Unbelievable

Would you believe? There are times when a lack of believability is funny. I, and many others, found some of the lines from the “Get Smart” TV series so.

Commander Drury: Smart, you appear to be in pretty good shape, do you work out?

Maxwell Smart: I jog 100 miles every day! Would you believe it? 100 miles!

Drury: I find that hard to believe.

Smart: Would you believe 50?

Drury: No!

Smart: How about two push-ups and a deep breath?

There are starkly contrasting times when such lack is sad, dangerous or both. Readers will know of whom I write when I note:

• If his wives were inclined to believe him, they could not.

• Bankers from whom he sought loans could not believe he would repay them.

• Students enrolled in a “university” bearing his name found they could not believe they would receive value for their tuition.

• Contractors working on his projects found they could not believe they would get paid.

• Judges, some of whom he nominated, found they could not believe him.

• Yet, when he claims massive election fraud, some tenaciously believe him.

Would you believe?

K.M. Smith

Cohutta

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you