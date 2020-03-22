Letter: United Way of Northwest Georgia establishes the COVID-19 Response Fund

Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
Viruses don’t discriminate. We are only as healthy as the most vulnerable among us. We know Dalton and our surrounding communities are special, but we are not immune to worldly events affecting our nation, our state and now, our own town.
This is why United Way of Northwest Georgia has established the COVID-19 Response Fund. In times of crisis and throughout the year, United Way of Northwest Georgia is here to meet needs in our community. After careful consideration, we have established our COVID-19 Response Fund beginning with $10,000 from our emergency reserves to meet the most critical and urgent needs during the crisis and recovery. Funds raised will supplement what we have already allocated to our community partners on the front lines of this crisis. By collaborating with agencies and programs directly serving clients, United Way and our dedicated community volunteers will ensure the funds raised get to our most vulnerable populations. Give at ourunitedway.org.
Right now in our community, schools have closed but digital and remote learning is happening and children are being fed; businesses have drastically altered operations to protect their employees and customers; our health care workers are focused on keeping people safe; and families are doing their part to flatten the curve.
With the COVID-19 crisis affecting every person in our community, local nonprofits are stepping up to the plate. Whether they are providing meals for children out of school, rent and utility assistance, meals to our homebound elderly or help for victims of abuse, United Way and our community partners are working hard to ensure that during this crisis, our neighbors do not suffer.
Please visit our website for more information and updates, follow us on social media or call our help line at (706) CAN-HELP or 211 from a landline. Donations can be made through our website, ourunitedway.org, and from the link on our Facebook page (@unitedwaynwga) and Instagram bio (unitedwaynwga.)
We are all in this fight together, and together we will win. Thank you for your continued support of the United Way of Northwest Georgia.
The Mission of United Way of Northwest Georgia is improving lives, inspiring donors, uniting community.
Amanda Burt, United Way of Northwest Georgia president
Joe Young, United Way of Northwest Georgia board chair
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.