Letter: United Way of Northwest Georgia establishes the COVID-19 Response Fund

Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.