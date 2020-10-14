Letter: United Way of Northwest Georgia's update on COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund

United Way of Northwest Georgia's update on COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund
We hope you and your family are doing well. The fall is a beautiful time to get outside, enjoy the weather, and take in the beauty that Northwest Georgia has to offer. At United Way, we are working diligently to conduct our annual campaign and appreciate all the hard work and creativity of our participating companies and volunteers. This year has certainly presented many unforeseen challenges. We are thankful to all our donors, volunteers and community partners who continue to believe in United Way's mission to improve lives and build better futures for so many of our neighbors in Northwest Georgia. Together we can respond, recover, reimagine and rebuild a stronger post-pandemic community.
Since our last update in August, we have awarded an additional $28,500 from our COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund bringing our total to $100,000 beyond our regular community investments. We want to ensure families are safe and stable in their homes, so we have invested another $20,000 with The Salvation Army to prevent evictions. We invested $1,000 in shelf staple foods for Meals on Wheels recipients in Whitfield and Murray counties. The pandemic has caused additional mental health and mental stress issues. Through a $7,500 grant from the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia, we have provided at-home activity kits for the clients of Cross Plains Community Partner, Murray County Developmental Center and RossWoods Adult Day Services. The clients served by these agencies are some of our most vulnerable populations, and they have really enjoyed being able to do some of the activities provides in the at-home kits.
In closing, as we look ahead to another season filled with unknowns, please know this. You can count on United Way. United Way of Northwest Georgia and our community partners stand ready to serve our friends and neighbors. We are a strong, vibrant and diverse community. We will come out stronger together.
If you would like to help, please visit our website, ourunitedway.org, to learn more and to make a donation. We are all in this fight together, and together, we will win. Stay well, and thank you for your continued support.
Amanda Burt, president of the United Way of Northwest Georgia
Joe Young, board chair of the United Way of Northwest Georgia
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.