A well-regulated militia in the Second Amendment as defined by the Supreme Court is a failure. 2020 saw the highest percentage of gun-related deaths since 1968 at 45,222 people. Republicans harp constantly about violent crime and blame Democrats/liberals but eight of the 10 states with the highest murder rates in 2020 voted for Republican presidential nominees in every election this century and are among the most federally dependent. Seven of the 10 least federally dependent states favor Democrats.
Elisjsha Dicken shot Jonathan Sapirman, 20, to death in Greenwood, Indiana, thus limiting Sapirman’s massacre. Sapirman killed three, of which Victor Gomez was armed, and wounded two others. Sapirman was from a troubled family and had a juvenile assault record.
But vigilantism is a mixed blessing. Arlene Alvarez, 9, in Houston, Texas, and Kennedy Maxie, 7, in Atlanta, were both innocent bystanders killed as the results of grabbing a gun in retaliation to a crime. Denver, Colorado, police wounded six bystanders while apprehending Jordon Waddy. Denver police admitted Waddy hadn’t fired his gun. In December 2021 Los Angeles, California, police killed bystander Valentina Orellana-Peralta, 14, while killing a bike lock-wielding assailant. No charges will be filed against the Arvada, Colorado, police officer who shot and killed good guy with a gun Johnny Hurley, who himself had shot Ronald Troyke after Troyke had killed a policeman. Colorado is an open carry state.
While praising Elisjsha Dicken, the Natonal Rifle Association seemingly ignores Arlene, Valentina, Kennedy, Johnny, the Colorado bystanders and certainly armed Victor Gomez as just collateral damage.
The New York Times researched 433 active shooting incidents from 2000 to 2021. In only 22 cases was the shooter stopped by an armed bystander. In 42 cases the shooter was stopped by a bystander without a gun, as in Colorado Springs, Colorado's, 2022 mass shooting.
The national Library of Medicine, from 2009-2012, reported 6% of lethal force cases they researched had unintentional deaths attributed to law enforcement.
School resource officer Scot Peterson faces 11 criminal charges including negligence concerning the massacre in Parkland, Florida. The police at Robb Elementary School did nothing for 77 minutes. A study by the Journal of the American Medical Association found deaths were 2.83 times higher in school shootings with armed guards present than without a guard.
Republicans have no solutions. States with the strictest gun laws have the lowest per capita rates of gun violence.
David Bean
Chatsworth
