Beginning May 2, we will once again have the opportunity to make a smart investment in our kids. We will have the ability to vote “yes” to continue the 1% Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or ESPLOST, for our schools.
Both Whitfield County Schools and Dalton Public Schools provide top notch educational opportunities and the ESPLOST is a fantastic way to ensure that the facilities and equipment are kept up to date and in the best condition. Money collected through an ESPLOST can only be used for capital items and cannot be used for things like salaries and benefits.
Both systems have needs at multiple schools and the revenue generated from the ESPLOST allows those needs to be met without having to incur long-term debt. These needs include improvements to HVAC (heating and air conditioning) systems, upgrades in technology, needed renovations at almost every elementary school, improvements to athletic facilities and safety/security upgrades.
I would encourage everyone to get out and vote “yes” on ESPLOST and choose "1 for the kids."
Chris Crossen
Dalton
