Letter: Update on the Northwest Georgia Regional Library System

Update on the Northwest Georgia Regional Library System
Phase three of our regional library reopening plan is underway with real-time testing from April 28 through Friday, May 7, at the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library. During those dates, the public can visit ngrl.org or call (706) 624-1456 to schedule an appointment for indoor book browsing or express computing. The outdoor book return service reopened April 28.
On Monday, May 10, the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library will move to phase three service along with the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library branch. Phase three allows entry by appointment, including access to computers and wireless service inside the buildings. We will quickly expand to phase four service, which increases the number of people allowed inside the buildings as well as the browsing and computing times allowed for each household. Library visitors will follow Northwest Georgia Regional Library System COVID-19 safety protocols. Curbside service will continue at all branches until further notice.
• Curbside service: Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 3 to 5 p.m.
• By appointment browsing and computer use: Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 3 to 5 p.m.
• Book and material returns: Available 24/7.
The Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library is currently in phase two, which offers most library services outside the buildings via curbside service. The Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library will begin phase three testing soon after May 10.
Hang in there. Stay safe and healthy.
Darla Chambliss
Northwest Georgia Regional Library System director
