Letter: Upset with Kemp's decision

Georgia opening businesses again?
A lot of people are mad, scared and confused! Mad because Gov. Brian Kemp in fact did not know the COVID -19 virus can be spread by people without symptoms two weeks ago, and now we are opening up bowling alleys, salons, etc. All while we are supposed to be social distancing? How are we supposed to do that?
Cases of COVID-19 are going to skyrocket. People are going to die. How are people supposed to feel safe again? As a Georgia and U.S. citizen, myself and many others are terrified of the outcome of this very foolish, shameful, selfish decision.
Aza Molina
Dalton
