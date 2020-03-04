Letter: Virginia student seeking information on Georgia

Hello! I am a third-grade student in Northern Virginia. Our class is learning about the United States and I will be teaching our school all about the state of Georgia. I am very excited to learn more about Georgia. In the month of May, I will create a display for our state fair that showcases the unique story of Georgia and I need your help!
Although I have gathered facts about your state from books and websites, I think that I can receive the best information from the people who live there. This is why I am writing you.
I am hoping that you would be willing to send more some items to help me learn more about the best things in your state. I am most interested in the history, traditions and culture that make your state unique. You might consider sending things like postcards, photographs, souvenirs, this newspaper letter or other unique items that I can learn from:
Some questions to consider:
• Why do you live in Georgia?
• What first brought your family there?
• What do you like most about Georgia?
• What is your job?
• What does Georgia look, feel and/or sound like?
• What animals live in Georgia?
• What traditional food and/or recipes does Georgia have?
• What attractions are in Georgia?
• Are there any famous horseback riders from your state?
I will need to gather all of my information by the first week of May. You can mail items to the address below. I really appreciate your help!
Elizabeth
Ms. Lyons' class
The Langley School
1411 Balls Hill Road
McLean, VA 22101
