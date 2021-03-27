Letter: Visitors should be allowed in hospitals during public health emergencies

Visitors should be allowed during public health emergencies
I am writing you to ask for community support of House Bill 290. HB 290 would require visitations in long-term care facilities and hospitals during a public health emergency. This would provide individuals with the human interaction and connection that is crucial to overall well-being and recovery.
Individuals in these facilities deserve to be able to spend time with their loved ones. The isolation must end. This bill has crossed over from the House to the Senate and is currently in committee. Please write your state senators in the Georgia General Assembly and advocate for their yes vote on this bill.
Ruth Crawford
Tunnel Hill
