Letter: Vote for Jevin Jensen

Our upcoming local election, set against the backdrop of a pandemic and an historic economic calamity, presents us with a simple question: Will we attempt to overcome the challenges of tomorrow with the tired rhetoric and ineffective initiatives of yesterday?
I enthusiastically support Jevin Jensen for chairman of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners because he is focusing on our community's future with a plan that addresses our key issues.
Long before our economy was disrupted, Jevin was advocating for an environment where small businesses could thrive and deliver ongoing job growth. As a small business owner himself, Jevin has keen insight into the challenges facing the business community. His plan will help spark new entrepreneurial ventures and create good job opportunities.
Jevin also has cited the need to stem middle-class migration from our county due to years of property tax increases and lack of competitive housing options. Jevin has outlined a practical plan that will reduce our tax burden without diminishing essential services. He has identified creative ways to improve the efficiency of county government, and he has a true conservative's perspective on limiting spending on non-essential buildings. Firehouses, for example, meet a critical and essential need, about which we can all agree. COVID-19 has illustrated that future interaction with government offices will increasingly be online, not in expansive administrative buildings that we don't need.
I support Jevin because he has thoughtfully assessed the key issues facing our community, sought expert advice and shared substantive plans to deliver a brighter future. He is not campaigning on empty buzzwords like "stability" and "integrity." Any leader should bring those traits to the table. In uncertain times, the best leader is the one with a blueprint for a better tomorrow, not those clinging to excessive taxation that ignores an ongoing decline in our residents' personal income.
Jevin has built the framework to re-energize our community with job growth, small business creation, government efficiency and rational taxation. I encourage everyone to help bring Jevin's plan to fruition by voting for him in the upcoming election.
Robert Webb
Dalton
