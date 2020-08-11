Letter: Vote knowing the whole truth

Vote knowing the whole truth
"If you are African American and wondering who to vote for this November, consider some truths," writes David Bean in his latest letter to the editor. No matter your skin color, we must consider the whole truth. The National Violent Death Reporting System (2009-2012) states 52% of police victims are white and 32% are black. The fatality rate is 2.8 times higher among blacks than whites, but the percentage of whites is still more.
The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights Letter of Transmittal summarized the findings and recommendations concerning "the high use of police force" based upon evidence from law enforcement, court officials, community leaders, police reform advocates, scholars and legal experts. No comprehensive national database exists that captures police used of force. Minnesota, New York, Maine and Delaware were the only advisory committees that contributed to the study. The chairwoman of that commission, Catherine Lhamon, was appointed by President Obama in 2016. When Trump won the 2016 election, she stated, "The backstop that has been the civil rights enforcement of the federal government is no more."
"Blacks' incomes were statistically unchanged from 2018 over 2017 under Trump," Bean writes. When comparing Trump vs. Obama in the first two years of each presidents' term, blacks' income fell by 5.7% under Obama and increased by 2.6% under Trump. In the first four years of Obama's term, blacks' incomes fell by 5.5%. Imagine what Trump could have achieved in his first four years if he were not constantly battling against accusations, impeachment and lies of the left.
The CAREs Act only allotted $10 million for minority-owned businesses. The Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund received $30.75 billion and $14.25 billion of that was only to be given to "minority serving institutions." Their website defines minority serving institutions as: predominantly Black institutions, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian-serving institutions, Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-serving institutions, Native American-Serving nontribal institutions, Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions Program and promoting post-baccalaureate for Hispanic Americans. The American people can no longer afford to "consider some truths." We must take it upon ourselves to know the complete truth, not sound bites from the media, Facebook or internet. The question Trump asked African-Americans in 2016, "What do you have to lose?" If we do not know the whole truth, we have our liberty and freedom to lose.
Pam Callahan-Alexander
Chatsworth
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.