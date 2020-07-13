Letter: Vote

If you are African American and wondering who to vote for this November, consider some truths. With the election nearing, President Trump has suddenly found a voice over George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery but ignored Eric Garner and never apologized for full-page newspaper ads calling for the death penalty for the Central Park Five, who were exonerated and awarded $44.9 million.
The police kill 2.8 men every day, among whom, Blacks are twice as likely to be unarmed. From 2000 to 2014, police killed 12,137 people but reported just 5,830 to the FBI. In 2018, the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights noted the high police use of force nationally particularly against people of color.
Sixty-two percent of Republicans don’t view economic inequality as a problem but two-thirds of Democrats do. Blacks' incomes were statistically unchanged from 2018 over 2017 under Trump.
One in three Americans working in manufacturing receives public assistance. Something’s wrong when you work and can’t make a living wage. I hear Republicans saying the poorest Americans have more than most of the world’s population. Yet, the life expectancy of some Southerners, particularly Black men, isn’t much different than Bangladesh. Trump remains against Obamacare despite blacks dying of COVID-19 at over twice the rate of whites.
During his administration President Barack Obama, with Joe Biden, fought for fair housing and civil rights, opposed racial profiling and cut Black unemployment in half. Before COVID-19, Black unemployment was nearly double the unemployment for whites. This past June unemployment declined but, for Blacks it increased.
In 2019, the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate blocked a bill, passed by House Democrats, that would’ve partially addressed economic inequality by raising the federal minimum wage from $7.25 to $15 per hour by 2025. The $2 trillion CARES Act allotted just $10 million for organizations that specifically help minority businesses.
Trump attacked the late Baltimore congressman Elijah Cummings, calling his district a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess." Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner owns housing in Baltimore so embroiled in housing violations and mismanagement that Kushner has been called a "slumlord" by Vanity Fair magazine. Trump weakened affirmative action. Blacks, nationally, wait twice as long as whites to vote. Republicans' police reform encourages ending no-knock warrants (Breonna Taylor) and chokeholds but doesn’t ban them.
In 2016 Trump asked an African American group, “What do you have to lose?” Considering George Floyd, white supremacy, COVID-19, low wages, voter suppression and unemployment, Blacks lost. We all did. Vote!
David Bean
Chatsworth
