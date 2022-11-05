Years after the church split, her family asked me to assist with the matriarch’s memorial service. She and I had become friends in a Sunday school class and remained so beyond the congregational divide.
She was a conservative — dare I say very conservative — and I, coming home to Dalton after years spent in Atlanta, that bastion of liberalism, I was, am, a progressive. And so, the question became: How are we two, each devoted to the faith as we understand it, to establish a positive relationship going forward?
And, in fact, I think we came to a good if unspoken understanding. I acknowledged that I did not have all the answers, and she acknowledged that I did not have all the answers.
In truth, faith was the center of our relationship, the same faith in Christ that was central to her life. And although we had our differences in interpretation of the finer points, we became like partners on a seesaw, one left of center, one right, both enjoying the exhilaration of movement, each in turn pushing back just enough to keep the conversation going, both needing the other to keep us balanced and growing in our understanding of God and neighbor.
If only our churches and our divided nation had seesaws long enough to hold us all, perhaps we would get along much better — as partners rather than partisans. And it is surely not too late.
Walter Jones
Dalton
