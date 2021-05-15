Letter: Welcome to Dalton, Dr. Morrison

Dalton fortunate to have Dr. Richard Morrison
We are fortunate to now have Dr. Richard Morrison leading our team of heart specialists at Hamilton Medical Center. Dr. Morrison is a world-class heart surgeon. I personally credit him with saving my life.
On Saturday, July 17, 2010, Dr. Morrison performed seven bypass surgeries on my heart. Following surgery, Dr. Morrison explained that his objective during surgery is to get as much blood flowing to the heart as possible. He said that people generally have three or sometimes four arteries that are large enough to bypass. In my case, he found seven and bypassed all of them.
Each anniversary, I send Dr. Morrison a note of thanks for another year I may not have had except for his expertise. I will always be thankful that he was my surgeon and I gladly welcome him to Dalton.
Marvin Lewis
Dalton
