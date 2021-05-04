Letter: Welcome to Georgia, Mr. President

Welcome to Georgia, Mr. President
As a lifelong Georgian, I have many reasons to be proud of the growing, unique state I call home. However, I don't know if I have ever been prouder to be from Georgia than I was on Thursday when I had the opportunity to help welcome the president of the United States to the Peach State.
In commemoration of his 100th day in office, President Biden invited several Dreamers to join him as he recommitted to his support for immigration reform that would finally provide certainty to immigrants who came to the U.S. as children, like me. I'm proud to be one of these Dreamers who grew up in the United States and now work to make it a better place.
Georgia is home to more than 20,000 immigrants with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) protection, which has allowed us to continue building our lives and families in America since 2012. However, without legislation like the Dream Act, which would make this protection permanent and is supported by the majority of Americans, our status in the country we call home remains under threat.
The first lady also hosted Javier Quiroz Castro, a Dreamer fighting on the front lines of the pandemic response as a nurse, as her guest at the president's joint address to Congress. The next day, President Joe Biden asked me to join him as he visited Georgia. Their commitment to immigration reform is clear -- I hope our representatives in Washington feel the same way.
Jaime Rangel
Georgia State Immigration manager, FWD.us
Dalton
