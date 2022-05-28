Despite having leases, U.S. oil fields produce almost a million barrels a day less than in February 2020. Yet BP Chief Financial Officer Murray Auchincloss said in February, “Certainly, it’s possible that we’re getting more cash than we know what to do with.” Fossil fuel is the fool’s errand of economic stability.
Even the half-witted should realize U.S. electricity from renewables isn’t affected by foreign events or global oil demand. Republicans hate the Green New Deal which envisions sourcing 100% of U.S. electricity from renewables with zero emissions.
According to the U.S. Department of Energy, untapped available renewable resources are 100 times more than the nation’s annual electrical needs. On May 3, 2022, California’s Independent System Operator announced California reached 99.87% of the electrical load being served by renewables.
What’s Georgia’s chance of achieving California’s success? Among states using the lowest amount of energy per dollar of gross domestic product, the nine most efficient are almost totally Democratically led. New York is twice as energy efficient as Georgia, which along with most Southern states lags far behind the other eight efficient states.
Some Republicans, who’d suck fumes from the tailpipe of a ’49 Cadillac if they thought they could sell it as environmentally friendly, praised Biden for sending $6 billion to rescue financially at risk nuclear power plants. As if, Republicans thought it was about time Democrats got on the carbon-free bandwagon and bailed out Republican mistakes.
The Republican-dominated Georgia Public Service Commission burdened Georgia with the most expensive nuclear plant in the world. Georgia Power's Plant Vogtle units 3 and 4 are more than five years overdue and $20 billion over budget. Nuclear has about twice the capacity factor of natural gas and coal units and is about three times more reliable than wind or solar but not at this price.
In 2015, U.S. nuclear power generation consumed 320 billion gallons of water. Coal-fired plants, including mining, consume up to 75 trillion gallons annually. Three Mile Island is still “highly radioactive.” Like coal ash, storing spent nuclear fuel is a critical problem.
Under Trump in 2018, the U.S. Department of Energy ended its partnership with Clean Line Energy Partners' efforts to construct a 700-mile transmission line to send wind-generated electricity from Oklahoma to Tennessee and other southeastern states.
In 2020, only 37% of Georgia’s electricity came from nuclear, wind/solar, hydro or biomass. What’s Georgia’s chance?
David Bean
Chatsworth
