Letter: What would Jesus do?

As a conservative Christian, I would like to register my protest to the letter published in Wednesday's edition ("Courageous Joe"). While I agree with most of what Mr. Bean has to say, it is important to state that truly conservative Christians cannot support former president Donald Trump. Conservative Christians aim to conserve Christian teaching in public life. Universal healthcare, free pre-k and a host of other issues included in Biden's Build Back Better proposal are essential to the Christian creed.
Do you think Jesus would like families to go broke to pay for a child's cancer treatment? Do you think Jesus would like families not to have children because they cannot afford child care? Don't you think Jesus would ask us to do everything to preserve our beautiful planet?
True Christians must stand against the hate and violence promoted by Trump and his ilk.
Peter Birmanns
Dalton
