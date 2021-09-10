Letter: What's in a name?

Unless you've been living under a rock, you've probably noticed American culture has been obsessed with name changing, whether it's motivated by political correctness, a desire to achieve some sort of perverse sort of delayed social justice or just too many people with too much time on their hands. It has definitely gotten out of hand.
I'll begin with everyone's favorite target: sports teams. First, it was the Redskins, which is now just called the Washington Football Team. Next, the Cleveland Indians became the Guardians. No one knows what in Cleveland needs guarding, except maybe the garbage trucks as the city was once so dirty it was known as "The Mistake by the Lake." Recently, a college in Indiana renamed its football team the Beacons, concluding that the previous moniker, the Crusaders, as being used by hate groups even though they did not name any. It's probably just a matter of time until this madness hits the Atlanta Braves and the Minnesota Vikings since vikings were white males who pillaged and plundered.
And you've probably noticed that the old names implied aggressiveness, a quality once desired in sports but now out of place in a non-binary, gender neutral world. How this affects the outcomes of games remains to be seen, but it probably won't be good.
And when those wimpy names filter down to the middle and high schools, which they eventually will, it should do wonders for the bands. Would you want to play in the marching Beacons? I'm going right now to polish my old sousaphone.
Charles Hyder
Dalton
