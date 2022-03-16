On behalf of the Whitfield County Democratic Committee, I would like to send a thank you to the community for the success of our annual Chili Cook-Off and Art for Democracy fundraiser. The funds raised are a good start to what we know will be a long election cycle. The biggest win is the community involvement and fellowship which warmed us immeasurably on a very cold day.
Thank you to everyone who participated, from cooking chili to bringing desserts, drinks and side items, to just buying a bowl of chili and eating with us! And thank you to all who donated in our Art for Democracy fundraiser!
Another shout out to our chili judges who handed down a unanimous decision on the winning chili and to the staff of the Mack Gaston Community Center for setting up a space for us on a very busy day at the center.
To the community, we encourage you to get ready to vote. The primary on May 24 is for local elections and state elections for nominations for the general election in November. This includes every post, from school board to state school superintendent, from county commission to governor. Check your registration now. Register if you have not already. If you plan to absentee vote, make your application for the ballot now. Learn about the candidates and then please vote!
Cheryl Phipps
Whitfield County Democratic Committee
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.