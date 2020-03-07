Letter: Whitfield County Democratic Party thanks Chili Cook-off participants, judges

The Whitfield County Democratic Party would like to thank all who attended and contributed to our annual Chili Cook-off at the Mack Gaston Community Center. After postponing for snowy weather, we were blessed with a well-attended event, raising almost $300 for the DEO Clinic. We are proud to support DEO Clinic in providing medical care for the uninsured in Whitfield and Murray counties.
Special thanks go to our non-partisan panel of judges, Dalton Mayor David Pennington, Whitfield County Magistrate Court Judge Rodney Weaver, NAACP President Michael Kelley, Dalton Little Theater President Joey Parrott and DEO Clinic Executive Director Tom Brown. Additional thanks to the staff at Mack Gaston Community Center and the Daily Citizen-News for covering the event.
Cheryl Phipps
Treasurer, Whitfield County Democratic Party
