The Whitfield Remembrance Project has been formed to promote community awareness and remembrance of victims of racial violence and to foster meaningful dialogue and to bring together people from all walks of life in Whitfield County.
Our main purpose is to memorialize the five men who were lynched in Whitfield County between 1888 and 1936. To do this, we must be able to pinpoint the exact locations where these lynchings occurred. For this to happen, we need access to long-forgotten documents, and we’re hoping that someone in this area may have something that could be of use. We are looking for plat maps, deed books and city directories from Whitfield County between the years 1885 and 1936.
We would also like to be in contact with living descendants or relatives who have oral or written history of the five victims. Their names and the date of their murders are as follows:
• William Thomas (March 9, 1888)
• Martin Love (July 10, 1889)
• Lee McDaniel (July 28, 1892)
• Jack Wilson (Oct. 23, 1892)
• A.L. McCamy (Sept. 6, 1936)
We are also looking for community members who are interested in joining us in our efforts to remember the victims of these painful events of our past in order to foster reconciliation and healing in the present.
If you have any information about the families or the burial locations of any of these men, please reach out to us. You can find us on Facebook and Instagram at Whitfield Remembrance Project. You can also email us at whitfieldremembranceproject@gmail.com or call (706) 264-2789.
Jeff Streiff
Dalton
Whitfield Remembrance Project committee member
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.