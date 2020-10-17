Watch out for antifa
Who's afraid of antifa?
Well, that's easy: Anyone who loves law and order. One candidate for president was so afraid, he could not even utter the word.
An old and very wise saying goes, "One man's dream is another man's nightmare." In a world where the ruling class is unable to speak out against something or even utter words or disdain and defiance against an "idea" for fear of violent repercussions or revolt within its own ranks, then that is a scary world indeed.
A society, group or organization that feeds on its own fears cannot long survive. Anyone who loves liberty is afraid of antifa. If a person cannot speak out against looting, defenseless murder, assassination, cruelty, destruction of public and private property, rioting, etc., or if a person cannot speak in favor of or demand respect for another person's lawful choice of life, liberty and their very own individual pursuit of happiness, then all progress toward self government is for naught, and we shall have to resign ourselves to authoritarian rule by an enlightened despot.
Who is afraid of antifa? I sure am.
David Blackburn
Dalton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.