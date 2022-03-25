You may be familiar with the word "Holocaust," but you probably never heard of “Holodomor.” Ukrainians coined this word by combining two words: “holod”, the word for hunger, and “mor,” death. The word refers to the deliberate mass starvation of some four million men, women and children in Ukraine by Joseph Stalin’s murderous regime in the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.
Stalin decided that Ukraine’s fertile soil would become his own “breadbasket” once he collectivized the farms. In 1931, the landowners had their farms forcibly confiscated, and they were required to farm the land without pay. All produce went to the government which sold it abroad to pay for Stalin’s industrialization projects, and to fill the pockets of party officials with rubles. The farmers were put on an inadequate food ration system based on how much they produced.
Ukrainians had already been through this type of thievery at the hands of the Bolsheviks in 1920, so they were rightfully distrustful of the Soviets. They began to resist and hide food stores. This infuriated Stalin and he sent teams of police and party officials to smash and steal all food, livestock and even pets. Nothing edible was left behind.
For the better part of two years, 1931-32, the people of Ukraine were slowly and horribly starved to death. People would drop dead wherever they were, walking down the street, children in their school desks, people in their beds. There was no one able to bury the dead, so bodies remained where they fell. Stalin moved Russians into the empty villages.
What happened to this history of the Ukrainian famine? Stalin simply erased it from history by calling it a hoax. Officially, it was characterized as an accidental starvation due to climate and poor harvest methods. Ukrainians were prohibited from speaking or writing about it under penalty of death.
Vladimir Putin has referred to the Soviet Union collapse as “the greatest geopolitical catastrophe” of the 20th century. A majority of Russians recently voted Joseph Stalin as the “most outstanding person in world history,” followed closely by Vladimir Putin.
Ukrainians fear that the fall of their country is just the first of the stepping stones in Putin’s quest to rebuild the old Soviet empire. We may soon find out.
Ina Fay Manly
Dalton
