My name is Greg Williams, and I am seeking the Whitfield County school board seat for District 4. We have a great school system, but I hope to help further that through my core values and initiatives.
My wife and I have been married 21 years and our three children attend Whitfield County Schools with a fourth child due in April. I met my wife through the Northwest Whitfield “Sound of the Blazing Blue” marching band in 1993. As a student, I was active in drama, civic oration, debate team and band. I was the drum major, or field commander, for two years.
I believe that through career, technical and agricultural education (CTAE) and fine arts we can prepare the next generation’s workforce for the real world. Things like boosting our high school agriculture programs, adding agriculture education back to the middle schools, and building a Whitfield Agricultural Education Complex (overseen by the school system and funded with private or corporate donations and grants).
Parents need to support our educators through discipline, structure and teaching respect at home. In my experience CTAE, fine arts and music have that effect on kids. If we can engage students at a lower grade level and introduce them to showing animals, learning animal husbandry, horticulture, FFA (Future Farmers of America), agri-science, leadership, musicianship and oratory skills we can instill those values from an early age. My focus will be to back these and other programs so that our children can be successful in choosing a career path that will insure their future happiness.
A lifetime of volunteer service and private sector experience has shown me the need for farmers, plumbers, electricians, carpenters and other skilled laborers to take the lead through firsthand knowledge. All of us require food, clothing and housing. Not having these programs in our middle schools is a disservice to our children. I will advocate for these programs through taking advantage of grants, and other creative funding sources at every opportunity. Many children are unable to take advantage of the agriculture programs due to limited available slots in the high schools.
I believe in giving each child in Whitfield County these avenues for success. If you agree, I humbly ask that you vote for me in the Republican primary on May 24 and the general election on Nov. 8.
Thank you for your support!
Greg Williams
Rocky Face
