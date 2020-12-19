Letter: Young announces candidacy for Whitfield County District 3 commissioner

Young announces candidacy for Whitfield County
District 3 commissioner
Today, I announce my candidacy to fill the Whitfield County District 3 seat left open by the untimely death of our friend, Roger Crossen. While saddened by his loss, we remain grateful for his many years of service to our county.
As a lifelong resident of Whitfield County, I believe I'm well qualified to represent District 3 on the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners. I began my career in the flooring industry and for the last five years have been helping families and small businesses with their insurance needs. My nonprofit board experience -- including service as chair of Whitfield County-Dalton Daycare, Northwest Georgia Football Officials Association and president of the Coahulla Creek High School Tipoff Club -- has broadened my insight into our community's strengths, needs and opportunities. This past year I worked in a supervisory role for the 2020 Census to help ensure we count all residents and receive our fair share of federal funding.
As commissioner, I want to help achieve our community's vision of a premier location to work and live due to business opportunities, good schools, recreational facilities, a lively arts community and affordable housing. We have a solid base to build on with regional medical facilities, a college and, of course, the flooring industry. By focusing on better paying jobs, not just more jobs, and by lowering property taxes we will achieve our shared vision.
Our community's cornerstone though will always be you, the citizens. We care for one another, we help one another and, when tragedy hits, we come together for one another. I've seen this my entire life from growing up in Cohutta to today, living in Tunnel Hill with my wife Lacy and children -- Allie Grace, Brady, Zach and Lyla Rose.
I love Whitfield County and Dalton. As your county commissioner I can contribute to moving our community forward. My promise is to work hard to earn your support, your vote and to always work hard for our county!
If you have questions or want to learn more, please feel free to contact me at (706) 581-5667.
Thank you,
Chad "Bubba" Young
Tunnel Hill
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.