Letter: Young leaders are improving community

Giving back. Giving of our time and talents to better our community and improve the lives of our citizens.
Tatum Hackney's timely and informative article in last weekend's paper explained just how United Way works in our community. Tatum works at Shaw Industries by day and volunteers as chair of Community Solutions at the United Way of Northwest Georgia. As a previous committee member, I know well how much time this position requires. These members are actively involved with those agencies in United Way that improve the lives of those with special needs, give life-sustaining education, teach basic needs and improve overall health.
When looking closely at the composition of our many boards and committees, we will find hundreds of young adults just like Tatum serving in our schools, churches, nonprofits, government and recreation centers. These young adults are making a difference in our community each and every day. They lift up, support, connect, engage and lead, improving and vitalizing our community.
They lead because they care about our community. They serve because their role models also served, and they know it is the right thing to do. We are grateful that so many chose to live and work in their hometown.
So when you are out and about our area, let's remember to thank those who take the time out of their busy schedule to volunteer and make a difference in Dalton-Whitfield County. United Way's Make A Difference Day is coming up soon. Let's all make a difference by serving in a positive way in our community.
Dixie H. Kinard
Dalton
