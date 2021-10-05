Payne praises work of Georgia State Patrol after riding with troopers in action

This past weekend, from 6 p.m. Saturday until 3 a.m. Sunday, as an ex-officio member of the Georgia State Senate Public Safety Committee, I was honored to join with the Georgia State Patrol and the Georgia Department of Public Safety to ride along with Crime Suppression Team Leader Sgt. Scott Tarpley of the Georgia State Patrol in Atlanta.
As the politics of Atlanta have permitted complete and utter lawlessness throughout the city, as the Atlanta police are kept from confronting the criminal element there, Gov. Brian Kemp had committed Georgia’s public safety organizations to step in to confront those who subvert the law and with such reckless abandon. I was able to see it firsthand and up close.
I wish to thank GSP’s Capt. Ritchie Howard and Lt. Shane Allen for allowing me the opportunity to join in. Throughout the night, the Crime Suppression Team of seven public safety officials made 64 vehicle stops, charged three with reckless driving, issued 45 citations and 54 warnings, arrested three wanted felons, recovered two firearms and took part in three high-speed pursuits before the night was done.
Believe it or not, this was a relatively slow night for them.
One of the pursuits of engagement was of four vehicles driving in excess of 140 mph through Atlanta, as it was non-stop throughout the night with one call after another. Yet I was impressed in such competence of the most professional law enforcement agencies of our state and our nation. It was made apparent to me throughout the night that keeping citizens safe was their only ambition in doing what they do, as they do day-in, and day-out. This is reflected in the number of simple warnings they gave throughout the night.
We need always be thankful for our local law enforcement and public safety officers, and for those public safety agencies who always go above and beyond in their selfless service to our communities and our state, and as such keepers of the peace and the law.
After a single night in Atlanta, I can tell you firsthand that there are no greater professionals that those of the Georgia State Patrol.
State Sen. Chuck Payne
Dalton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.