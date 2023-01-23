Mass media have been virtually silent when it comes to revealing the actual causes of deaths that occurred on Jan. 6, 2021. Very few attempts have been made to correct wrong speculations and outright lies. On that day four people died; all of them were Trump supporters.
According to the Washington, D.C., medical examiner, two men, Kevin Greeson and Benjamin Phillips, died of “hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease” (heart attack). The one death that was not from “natural causes” was Ashli Babbitt, a veteran who was shot by Capitol policeman, Lt. Michael Byrd, while she was inside the Capitol. The fourth victim was Roseann Boyland from Kennesaw, Georgia, whose cause of death was acute amphetamine intoxication, an accidental overdose of a drug prescribed for her. She did not die from being crushed or trampled, although videos show her being struck by a police officer after she was unconscious.
In the days following Jan. 6, three more died. Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick died as a result of two strokes. Video evidence and autopsy findings show he was never hit in the head with a fire extinguisher, and there were no signs of an allergic reaction to bear spray. Two more Capitol police officers committed suicide weeks later, and efforts are underway to have suicide included as a death “in the line of duty” to help the families receive benefits. Two more Capitol police suicides six months after the events on Jan. 6 have been added to the list.
We have two political parties that play “the blame game.” I am fairly certain former President Trump will never admit to any errors of judgment on his part while he was in office. You can also rest assured that President Biden’s speech writers will continue to blame all the current problems on Trump and MAGA “semi-fascists.”
Somewhere in the U.S. there are capable leaders who can put aside extreme party loyalty and work together for what’s good for this country. Let’s find them. With the extreme political divide, it will take a miracle to move toward unity.
Ina Fay Manly
Dalton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.