Pets of the Week: Monica, Phoebe and Rachel

If you are looking to adopt a puppy, you will want to check out sisters Monica, Phoebe and Rachel at the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia. Three super cute, 4-month-old lovable labrador mixes are perfect for an active family with children.
Monica, Phoebe and Rachel all have shiny, black coats and already weigh 17 pounds. They will be medium-sized dogs when full grown. These chunky charmers are outgoing, playful and very affectionate. All have boundless energy and love to wrestle and play. They are just the right age to begin learning basic obedience and are not housebroken.
Like most young pups, Monica, Phoebe and Rachel are full of mischief and curiosity, too. They will need a fenced-in yard to keep them safe when outside. When not roughhousing or exploring their world, they love to snuggle up next to you. What’s better than puppy kisses and cuddles? If you can’t choose one, pick two! All would benefit from having a playmate.
Get your application in today if you want your pick of the litter. Monica, Phoebe and Rachel are just precious and will make wonderful family pets. Go to hsnwga.org to apply for a dog.
The Humane Society is closed to the public until further notice. It is doing adoptions by appointments to approved adopters. The Humane Society is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
