In a game packed with punches and counter-punches, Dalton High School threw the knockout blow once the Catamounts went a man down.
After three ties and three lead changes in the last 18 minutes alone in the Class 5A quarterfinals, Dalton was the last team standing.
Trailing by a goal late on Tuesday, Dalton scored two goals to take the lead despite playing the final 11 minutes with just 10 men on the field.
Luis Favela hurled the knockout punch with 2:50 to play, and the Catamounts (19-2) survived Chamblee (7-9-2) 4-3 to make a fourth straight trip to the State’s Final Four. Dalton will travel to play Flowery Branch Friday with hopes of making a fourth straight state championship game.
“We were just trying to fight hard,” Favela said. “We were down a man and we had to try our hardest.”
Favela scored the winner on a breakaway — the second of his two go-ahead shots in the second half — receiving a perfect hit-ahead pass and beating the Chamblee keeper for the winner.
“There were just a bunch of emotions,” Favela said. “Getting that goal means everything to me.”
The goal came after a wild sequence in the final minutes that proceeded from a comparatively nondescript first half.
Chamblee had the lead 1-0 at halftime, taking the game’s first goal on a penalty kick with 6:02 remaining before the break.
Dalton’s first half was filled with plenty of near-misses, and that continued into the second frame.
The Catamounts finally got their answer with 18:13 to play.
After the ball was played in from the corner, Christofer Lopez leapt and used his head to bounce the ball safely into the top of the net for the first equalizer of the night.
After waiting 62 minutes for their first goal, Dalton scored again just three minutes later.
Diego Paez toed the endline, made a great move and found an open Favela for a center pass. Favela put in the momentum-swinging goal, just for things to swing right back Chamblee’s way.
With 11 minutes left, Dalton keeper Israel Soria leapt to make a save, then was whistled for stepping on a player as he came down. He was shown a red card, Dalton was down to 10 players and Chamblee easily made the penalty kick that tied the game.
With 6:30 left, Chamblee grabbed the lead right back.
A steal in front of the net left just reserve keeper Andree Meza, who came on for Soria, in front of an attacker. A step-around, tap-in goal left Dalton in a hole again.
But, just as quickly as momentum left the Catamounts, it came right back. A minute-and-a-half later, Zeke Ortiz was tripped while attacking in the box, and Dalton was awarded a penalty kick.
David Saldana hit that one, and Favela’s game-winner put Dalton back up for good two minutes later.
Dalton’s semifinal opponent, Flowery Branch, defeated Union Grove 1-0 in the quarterfinals Tuesday.
