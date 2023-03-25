A Raider is staying home to become a Roadrunner.
Cal Rich, the leading scorer and rebounder in Southeast Whitfield High School boys basketball history, signed a scholarship with Dalton State College on Thursday.
“Staying local was really important to me, and that made Dalton State the best fit for me. I’ve really enjoyed getting to know the program and everyone there was really great to me,” Rich said Thursday, between greetings and shouts of congratulations from those congregated in the school’s multipurpose room, just off the lobby of the gym where he scored so many of those points and grabbed several of those rebounds. He finished his Raider career with 1,735 points and 926 boards.
“When I decided that I did want to play college basketball, that’s where I decided I wanted to do it,” Rich said.
Lucky for Rich, Dalton State head coach Alex Ireland had been keeping up with the local standout.
“With Cal being so close, I’ve been able to kind of watch him since he was a sophomore,” Ireland said in a phone interview. “Cal reached out and was very forward about his interest in being at Dalton State. It’s really important for us to have guys that want to be here, and Cal wanted to be a Roadrunner.”
“I guess all throughout high school he kind of kept up with me,” Rich said “We had a meeting and we talked, and I just kind of got the offer.”
Rich’s coach at Southeast, Ben Oliver, introduced Rich at his signing ceremony, saying he’s already heard of kids in Southeast’s feeder schools who say they want to be the next Cal Rich for the Raiders.
“Basketball scholarships are very tough to come by,” Oliver said. “It takes a whole lot of work to get to this point. This is a big deal to be able to play on a team like Dalton State.”
Ireland said Rich’s well-rounded skillset helped him earn that offer.
Rich, who is 6 feet 7 inches tall, crashed the boards and played down low a lot for the Raiders, but also stepped outside to flash touch from long range and handling ability.
“He’ll transition a little to play a little bit of a hybrid position. For his size and length and skill, he really has a number of different ways he can attack a defense,” Ireland said. “He’s a really talented, versatile young man that can do a little bit of everything.”
On the Dalton State roster, Rich will join another former local high school star.
Former Dalton High forward Franklin Almonte recently finished up his sophomore season with the Roadrunners. Almonte’s junior and senior seasons at Dalton coincided with Rich’s freshman and sophomore years at Southeast.
“It’s really cool,” Rich said of joining Almonte. “I looked up to him, and when we’d play him he’d beat up on us, so it’s great to be his teammate now.”
Rich and Almonte are among a handful of locals that have earned roster spots with Dalton State since the program’s revival in 2013. Ty Pendley, whose Southeast scoring record was broken by Rich this season, played in the navy and white uniforms.
“It’s important to us that our institution represents our community, and there’s no better way to do that than to have members of our community in the program,” Ireland said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.