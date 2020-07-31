Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 91F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.