From left are Sara Davis, Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association treasurer; Sandra Derrick, DWMREA president. Twinkle Chitwood, DWMREA auction committee co-chair. Scott Chitwood, Whitfield County Sheriff and auctioneer; Bill Weaver, DWMREA scholarship fund chair; and Dorothy Gray, DWMREA auction committee co-chair.

The Dalton Whitfield Murray Retired Educators Association (DWMREA) recently held its annual December luncheon/auction to benefit the scholarship fund.

Attending the event at the Dalton Golf & Country Club were 140 members and guests. This marks the 13th year the unit has held the event.

Members and guests enjoyed a silent auction, a marketplace, a buffet luncheon and a live auction. Whitfield County Sheriff Scott Chitwood served as auctioneer. The event started in 2009 as a goal of the late Faye Fox, DWMREA member. Her daughter, Suzy Thomas, was a guest at the event. The project has grown during the years, and this year a goal of $15,000 was set and $16,500 plus was raised. Members also donated new toys to donate to local Whitfield and Murray county agencies.

Sixteen years ago, the unit awarded three scholarships of $300 each. Now, 11 scholarships of $1,100 each are awarded to the seven local high schools and to four students at Dalton State College majoring in education. The unit has given 78 scholarships and $70,000 during those 16 years.

