Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Light freezing rain this evening...then some clearing overnight. Snow may mix in early. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%..

Tonight

Light freezing rain this evening...then some clearing overnight. Snow may mix in early. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 40%.