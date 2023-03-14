After 20 seasons as head coach of the Northwest Whitfield High School boys basketball program, Ryan Richards was searching for what would come after coaching.
That opportunity comes as the next athletics director at Dalton High School.
"In the last year or two, I just kind of felt like my coaching career was coming to an end on a personal level," Richards said Tuesday. "It just kind of felt like things were coming to an end. I was thinking about retiring and moving to Tennessee, but this opportunity kind of presented itself."
Richards was approved by the Dalton Public Schools Board of Education Monday as the new AD starting in the 2023-24 school year, replacing longtime former coach and AD Jeff McKinney, who is taking a different position within the school district.
“He has been a wonderful, teacher, coach, athletic director and friend to all of us," Dalton High School principal Stephanie Hungerpiller said of McKinney in a press release. "He will be missed, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.”
Richards spent 20 seasons as head coach at Northwest Whitfield. His Bruins teams won two region championships — the first two in school history — and finished as region runners-up three times. Of the 12 total state playoff appearances in Northwest boys basketball history, 10 have come with Richards at the helm.
A Murray County High School graduate, Richards also spent time as an assistant coach at Southeast Whitfield prior to joining Northwest.
"We've put all our efforts into basketball. I tell my players all the time, 'There's not a day that goes by that I didn't think about how to help the team get better,' and that's what I've done the last 20 years," Richards said. "I was very fortunate in having a lot of great kids coming through that wanted to play hard."
"It is a huge loss for us. He's not only a great coach but a great teacher," Northwest Whitfield principal Mandie Jones said. "Dalton is getting a really good athletic director."
Jones worked at Northwest as an English teacher prior to moving into administration. Richards is a social studies teacher at Northwest and has a doctorate degree in professional practices and leadership.
"I felt like in the last year or two that I needed a new challenge in life," Richards said. "And as an AD you basically get to coach coaches and be a mentor to them. They've had a great tradition at Dalton for years, and that really excited me. I'm really looking forward to finding ways to help."
A posting for the open job at Northwest has been listed, and Jones said the school will field applicants for Richards' successor.
"We'll open it up and see what comes our way," Jones said. "Hopefully we'll find the right fit and find someone that will lead us to more region championships."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.