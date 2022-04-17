The Family Support Council, a United Way community partner, is pleased to announce that the annual “Toast of the Town” event will be held in person this year.
This is a wonderful evening that honors exceptional people for their work in our community. This year marks the 32nd annual Toast of the Town and it is with great pleasure we announce this year’s honoree, Dr. Reginald Sherrill, fondly known as Reggie.
Sherrill, a beloved doctor, businessman, philanthropist and behind-the-scenes community supporter and leader, has graciously agreed to be our Toast of the Town honoree. Please join us Thursday, June 2, at The Farm to honor this exceptional man whose contributions and dedication to his community are widely known and respected. Proceeds will go toward eradicating the tragic consequences of child abuse and neglect in Northwest Georgia.
Sherrill may have been born in Texas to a Seventh-day Adventist minister and his mother, but he has called Dalton home since 1982. After graduating from Loma Linda University School of Medicine in 1977, he went on to a general surgery residency at Loma Linda University Medical Center. After completing three years in general surgery, he transferred to Wright State University Kettering Medical Center in Dayton, Ohio, for his plastic surgery residency where he completed his training in 1982.
He moved with his wife Marg and their young family to Dalton to practice medicine in 1982 after Reynolds Jennings and Norman Burkett encouraged him to come here to work. Sherrill was most impressed by the exceptional 160-private room hospital, which was unheard of at that time in such a small town. The Sherrills knew no one in Dalton but soon discovered that Dr. Jeff White, an old medical school classmate and his wife, lived here. They remain dear friends to this day. If you ask anyone about Dr. Sherrill, their faces light up and they always speak of his generosity towards our community.
Today, Sherrill has his own medical practice, Dalton Plastic Surgery, where he enjoys working with his “office family.” He continues to be a patron for the arts through the ACT, the Dalton Little Theatre and the Creative Arts Guild and is a generous supporter of many United Way community partners. He especially enjoys spending time with his self-described “Modern Family” which consists of three children, Matthew, Jessica and Leightta, six grandchildren (all boys) and one great-grandson. David and Jolie Hastey round out his “Modern Family” and his significant other Kimberly and her daughter Emma Kate complete the whole package.
In his spare time, Sherrill enjoys golfing with his friends, traveling and spending time with his family.
Thank you for your support. Please contact the Family Support Council for reservations and information at (706) 272-7919.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.