It’s almost soccer time in Soccertown.
On Monday, high school soccer officially kicks off in Georgia, and the teams from in and around what has become known as Soccertown, USA, will take the field in pursuit of a state championship.
Whitfield and Murray counties boasted two state champions a year ago and three in 2021, and a bevy of local programs are sure to be in contention for a state crown come the first week of May.
Can new Southeast coach Miguel Garcia complete the three-peat?
When former Southeast Whitfield boys coach Hector Holguin resigned after leading the Raiders to a second straight championship last May, he left a great opportunity for his successor.
Enter Miguel Garcia, the former coach at Valley Point Middle that who the reins for a Raider program poised to compete for a third straight championship.
Southeast brings back loads of talent, including the 2022 Dalton Daily Citizen All Area Player of the Year Angel Garcia. The Raiders battled against cross-county rival Northwest Whitfield last year — both for Region 7-4A and for the state crown in 4A — when the two met in the state title game.
The road to the 4A crown may run through Whitfield County again.
Can Dalton get back on top after falling in state finals?
Southeast Whitfield has the chance to win a third straight state championship this year, but it was the Dalton Catamounts that were in that same position a year ago.
Dalton’s boys won the title in 2019, and, after the 2020 season was wiped out because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Catamounts were on top in 2021 again.
Dalton reached the state finals a year ago, but the Catamounts fell short of what would have been the program’s second three-peat with a loss to Lassiter.
Dalton is now without a couple of now-pros — Chattanooga FC’s Fabian Rodriguez and Chattanooga Red Wolves’ Yahir Paez led the Cats as seniors last year — but there’s always waiting talent at Dalton as the Catamounts move down into Class 5A.
Dalton will also look to get a leg up over rival Southeast.
The last four matchups between Dalton and the Raiders have ended in a tie. In the most recent, Dalton led 3-1 with just 1:14 in March left before Southeast scored two miraculous goals to leave it knotted once again.
Dalton hosts Southeast on Feb. 17, and the Catamounts make the trip across town on March 31.
Will The Dalton Academy repeat after making history last season?
With all the soccer success taking place in the area last year, the rise of The Dalton Academy boys was perhaps the story of the year.
In just the school’s first year of existence, the Pumas completed a magical season with the Class A state championship.
Coach Rury Alvarez’s team competed in the smallest classification in the state last season, but after the removal of the public-private split in lower divisions, Dalton Academy will compete alongside public and private schools alike in Class A Division I.
The Pumas also aren’t shying away from bigger local soccer powers in the area. Dalton Academy plays Coahulla Creek, Murray County, North Murray, Northwest and Southeast during the regular season.
Can Northwest coach Gutierrez lead both boys and girls to continued success?
Year one for Isael Gutierrez in charge of the Northwest Whitfield boys saw him lead the Bruins to the state title game, where they fell just short against rival Southeast.
In year two in Tunnel Hill, the Southeast graduate is tasked with maintaining two successful programs.
The retirement of former girls coach Amanda Moore left Gutierrez as the head coach of both the girls and the boys.
The Lady Bruins have reached the final four in both of the last two seasons, but they’ll be without the Coronel sisters — Vanessa and Leticia both suited up for Dalton State last fall.
Nico Cuna is back to lead the Bruins after starring in Northwest’s playoff run a year ago.
Will a local girls team break through for a state title?
The girls are catching up.
For all the success local soccer programs have seen on the state scale, the state championships have all been won on the boys side.
Will this be the year a girls team breaks through?
Southeast Whitfield is primed to make another playoff run, with the Lady Raiders bringing back much talent from the squad that reached the state’s Elite 8 for the first time in program history last year. Northwest reached the Final Four for the first time two years ago, but the last two Lady Bruin squads have hit a wall just a game short of a state finals appearance.
Coahulla Creek reached the Sweet 16 last year, and Dalton had a stellar year and won a region title before running up against an eventual semifinalist in River Ridge in the first round of the playoffs. North Murray also made the playoffs for the first time in school history last year.
Who else will rise to state contention?
The Dalton Academy came out of nowhere to make a state championship run a year ago.
A few other local boys programs have a little more foundation to build on coming into this year.
Coahulla Creek won the state title in 2021, but the Colts fell back to Earth a little in 2022 with a young roster. Coahulla Creek still made a nice playoff run into the state Elite 8 to close the season, which could help build momentum this year.
North Murray also reached the Elite 8 in Class 3A in 2022, and the Mountaineers will try to repeat that run this year in Class 2A. Murray County was close in many games last year, eventually settling for fourth in the region and drawing eventual state finalist Oconee County in the first round.
Christian Heritage will compete in the state’s smallest classification, Class A Division II this season. The classification has just four areas, and six from each area are set to make the postseason. Christian Heritage, taking part in the seven-team Area 4, has a great shot to find its way into the playoffs. Early returns are promising for the Lions, as Christian Heritage downed Dalton Academy 3-2 in a preseason scrimmage Thursday.
